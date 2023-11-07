Florida House passes measures to support Israel, condemn Hamas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House passed bills to help secure Jewish institutions and other places that could be targets of hate crimes, express support for Israel and further sanction companies that do business in Iran. The votes came during a special session Tuesday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will tout as he campaigns for president. Much of the action was symbolic, and the lone attempt to call for a seize fire in the war between Israel and Hamas was angrily shot down by Democrats and Republicans. The House also passed a bill to provide $45 million in grants to secure Jewish schools and institutions and other places that could be vulnerable to hate crimes.

