Nevada judge tosses teachers union-backed petition to put A’s stadium funding on 2024 ballot

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teachers union that would give voters the final say on whether to give $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The Monday ruling sided with two labor union lobbyists in favor of the public financing for the A’s stadium, and sent the teachers union-backed Schools over Stadiums political action committee back to the drawing board in their attempts to thwart the stadium’s proposed public funding. The teachers union-backed PAC said it would appeal the decision or refile the petition.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.