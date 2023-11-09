Apple to pay $25 million to settle allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in 2018, 2019

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019. The deal announced Thursday resolved a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Federal regulators said an inquiry that began in 2019 determined that Apple’s hiring practices discriminated against U.S. candidates for jobs that were awarded to some immigrant workers seeking to be granted permanent resident status in the country. Apple vehemently denied any intentional wrongdoing in the settlement and defended its hiring practices in a statement.

