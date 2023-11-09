As Hollywood scrambles to get back to work, stars and politicians alike react to strike ending

Hollywood jumped into planning mode Thursday at the news of a tentative agreement between striking actors and the major entertainment companies. After 118 days of most productions shut down and most stars being unable to promote projects, publicists, studios and awards strategists went into hyperdrive plotting out how to best use their newly available talent for the rest of the year. Thursday morning, “The Marvels” star Iman Vellani was already being offered to press for interviews. One of the top priorities for the industry is getting actors back on set, while others were scrambling to kickstart promotion for holiday movie season blockbusters and awards season.

