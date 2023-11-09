Gadsden High School Students Triumph with QuestBridge Scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In this week's Sunday Funday moment, we spotlight Ramon Enriquez, a senior at Gadsden High School, who's on the cusp of becoming a QuestBridge Match scholarship recipient.

The QuestBridge Match Scholarship is achieved through a combination of academic excellence and demonstrating financial need. Ramon has said this scholarship is a life-changing opportunity, providing comprehensive four-year funding exceeding $200,000, which covers all educational expenses without parental contributions or student loans.

Ramon said this scholarship represents a significant step toward his dreams. His aspiration is to attend the University of Chicago and, in the future, become a United States Senator. He views the QuestBridge Match Scholarship as a beacon of hope, bringing him closer to turning his dreams into reality and making a positive impact on his community.

Ramon acknowledges that this scholarship has not only transformed his life but also serves as a guiding light for other students who aspire to achieve their dreams.

The QuestBridge Scholarship program has touched the lives of thousands, with 6,683 students selected as QuestBridge National College Match Finalists out of a pool of over 20,800 applicants.