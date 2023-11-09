Lyrics can be used as evidence during rapper Young Thug’s trial on gang and racketeering charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled tha tprosecutors will be allowed to use rap lyrics as evidence when rapper Young Thug goes to trial later this month on gang and racketeering charges. Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville said in court Thursday that he would allow prosecutors to introduce lyrics as they can show that the lyrics are related to crimes that the rapper and others are accused of committing. Defense attorneys had asked the judge to exclude them, arguing the lyrics are constitutionally protected speech and would be unfairly prejudicial. Opening statements are set to begin Nov. 27 in the trial of Young Thug and five others.

