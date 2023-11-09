Tensions between Dominican Republic and Haiti flare after a brief armed standoff at the border

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic is accusing Haiti of multiple border violations in the latest dispute involving their shared frontier on the island of Hispaniola. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez held a news conference on the issue Thursday just days after an armed confrontation between Dominican soldiers and members of a Haitian environmental government brigade. The brief standoff on Tuesday stemmed from apparent confusion over border limits. Both sides accused the other of violating one another’s territory.

