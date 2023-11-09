U.S. childhood vaccination exemptions reach their highest level ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The proportion of U.S. kindergartners exempted from school attendance vaccination requirements has hit its highest level ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a report detailing the trends. Nationally, 3% of kindergartners got exemptions. Hawaii saw the largest jump, with the statistic nearly doubling from the year before. Idaho was highest overall, with 12%. Experts say more parents are questioning routine childhood vaccinations that they used to automatically accept. It’s an effect of the political schism that emerged during the pandemic around COVID-19 vaccines. It also raises the chances of outbreaks of measles, polio and other diseases.

