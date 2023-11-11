El Paso Animal Services celebrates Veteran’s Day with pets for vets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As people all over the Borderland honored our service members in different ways, El Paso Animal Services celebrated by offering free adoptions to veterans, active duty service members, first responders, and their families.

"There is nothing quite like animal companionship and it is a great gift to give yourself, especially if you're struggling with your mental health. It gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning, said Grace Ariola, the social media specialist for El Paso Animal Services.

The shelter said that companionship can help the nation's most vulnerable populations.

According to the VA's National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, veteran suicides have gone up significantly in the last two decades, especially when compared to non-veteran U.S. adults.

But El Paso Animal Services said animals can help improve mental health, potentially saving more than just one life.

"As well as taking care of an animal, it saves the life of the animal that's in here as well as the animal that's coming in, and as well as the person that adopts them. Saving a life goes both ways," said Ariola.