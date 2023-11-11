Hawley ISD Superintendent issues statement on racist comment made during football game livestream

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Superintendent of the Hawley Independent School District shared a post stating he was contacted by the person who was heard making a racist comment during a livestream of a bi-district game between Anthony and Hawley high school football teams.

Dr. Cassidy McBrayer reinforced, "he was not affiliated with the Hawley ISD broadcast, nor does he represent the thoughts or beliefs of Hawley ISD, Wink ISD, or Anthony ISD."

Dr. McBrayer also said in his release that he mentioned that while there were students and fans of Wink ISD, they were not to blame for the comments, but to "make the point that identifying the person that said it might not be easy."

The superintendent apologized for any perceived implication they could be to blame, and stated the students of the Anthony, Hawley and Wink ISDs did not deserve to be unfairly treated, "due to the comments of an adult who was having an inappropriate conversation on their phone in front of a camera."

On Friday night the Anthony ISD issued a statement on the racist comment. The district expressed their displeasure of the "ignorant, stereotypical and condescending comments" and acknowledged that Hawley ISD offered an apology and reassurances to the Anthony school district that the comments did not come from anyone connected to Hawley ISD.

Anthony ISD administration went on to say the remarks show the "disheartening presence of prejudice that can occur anywhere at any time."

Wink High School was the neutral site for the playoff game between Anthony and Hawley, the district provided a livestream of the game on its YouTube page, which had no commentators for the livestream and used an automated camera feed.