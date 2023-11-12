I-10 East at Anthony right lane reopens after crash

UPDATE: El Paso Police say the right lane at I-10 East near the Anthony exit is now open.

All lanes of traffic were closed Sunday morning after a semi jackknifed on I-10 eastbound.

No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Traffic alert is in place after a crash on I-10 East at Anthony closed all lanes, according to TxDot El Paso Twitter page.

There is minor backup in the area, clearing time till further notice.

All traffic must exit on Anthony EXIT 0.