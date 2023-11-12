First Annual Sun City Stars and Stripes Veterans breakfast serves up pozole, patriotic music

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Borderland veterans were honored Sunday morning by Call Me ABLE and the Santana-Gaskin Foundation at White Spur Park.

Veterans were treated to a free pozole breakfasts, while singers showed their appreciation by singing patriotic songs.

There was a hand-stitched American Flag measuring 40 by 70 feet presented as the National Anthem was sung by the crowd.

The event sponsored by the Brian Kennedy Law Firm and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was organized to show the community's support of those who serve in the military and their sacrifice to protect our country.