Navy Veteran, YISD school bus driver reflects on his service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Veterans day weekend ABC-7 highlights one veteran who is now serving his community in a different way.

After 35 years in the service, retired U.S. Navy Chief, Oscar Reyes, is now a bus driver for the Ysleta Independent School District.

Drafted during the Vietnam era, Reyes said he looks back on his life and is grateful for the experiences it's brought him, like being able to travel to places like California, Virginia, France, and Spain.

This veterans day weekend Reyes said he remembers all those who have given their life for the nation.

"I want to honor the individuals missing in action. The ones deceased, because we have to continue remembering them and their sacrifice," said Reyes. "We've got to respect our veterans. We have to acknowledge that they exist because if it wasn't for us, as veterans, there is no telling what this world would be like."