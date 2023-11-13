South Dakota hotel owner sued for race discrimination to apologize and step down

A South Dakota woman who said she would ban Native Americans from her hotel will step down for four years and apologize under an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. The agency announced the consent decree with owners of Rapid City’s Grand Gateway Hotel last week. Co-owner Connie Uhre in 2022 posted on social media that she would no longer allow American Indians on the property following a fatal shooting at the hotel involving two teenagers who police said were Native American. Her post led to protests, boycotts and a federal racial discrimination suit. A lawyer for Uhre and the hotel hasn’t responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

