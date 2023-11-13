Thousands in Mexico demand justice for LGBTQ+ figure found dead after death threats
By MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands have marched in Mexico’s capital demanding justice for an influential LGBTQ+ figure who was found dead at home in the city of Aguascalientes after receiving death threats. Jesús Ociel Baena was the first openly nonbinary person to assume a judicial post in Mexico, becoming a magistrate in state electoral court, and broke through other barriers in a country where LGBTQ+ people are often targeted with violence. Prosecutors confirmed Baena was found dead Monday morning next to another person. A suggestion that suicide was a possibility touched off widespread anger, with LGBTQ+ groups calling it an attempt by officials to brush aside violence against their communities. Thousands gathered in Mexico City lighted candles over photos of Baena and other victims of violence.