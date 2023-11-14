‘Heartbroken’: Anthony High principal speaks out after racist comment made during football game livestream

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The principal at Anthony High School, Sandra Espinoza, addressed their football team for the first time, Tuesday, since a racist comment was made about them during a football game livestream against Hawley High School last week.

Espinoza called the comments heartbreaking and said she was outraged about what was said. She also told her team to never stoop down to that same level.

Oscar Troncoso, Superintendent of Anthony ISD said he was also shocked to hear the comments.

"It made me very upset, it made me very angry, but I know that our parents and our community have done a great job of raising these students behind us, to always raise them to be respectful young men," he said. "And it's very disappointing that one person would make such a ignorant and bigoted comment, we're in 2023 it's disappointing that that's still out there."

In a statement by Hawley ISD, they said the person was identified as a district employee but no longer works for the district.

A spokesperson for Hawley ISD also, told ABC-7 the individual was a teacher at the middle school campus for two years, and there has been no discussion concerning future employment.

Troncoso clarifies they have a good relationship with Hawley ISD and believes the comment does not represent their entire community.