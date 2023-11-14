I-10 eastbound in west El Paso under 33 hour closure as part of I-10 Widening West project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As work continues on the I-10 Widening West project in west El Paso, I-10 eastbound will be under a complete closure from the Vinton Exit past Transmountain Rd until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14th.

The closure is to allow for freshly poured concrete at arroyo crossings on I-10 to cure without being interfered with by vibrations from passing cars.

TXDOT says "new concrete must be poured right up to existing bridges which were widened earlier in the project."

Similar closures are scheduled to take place on the weeks of November 27th and December 4th.

We'll be sure to update you on-air, online, and on the ABC-7 Weather & Traffic App to show you how these these closures may impact your commute.