Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021 has been convicted of murder and other crimes by a Delaware jury. The jury deliberated for about six hours over Monday and Tuesday before finding Keith Gibson guilty of murder and robbery in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright. The 41-year-old Gibson also was convicted of attempted murder and robbery in the shooting of Wilmington store clerk Belal Almansoori, in addition to other crimes. Gibson faces mandatory life sentences for the murders. The Philadelphia district attorney, meanwhile, has approved murder charges against Gibson in four other killings.

