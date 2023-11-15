Immunize El Paso urges the community to get vaccinated before the holiday season

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving has begun, however prioritizing your health should be the top priority this season. Before making plans with your loved ones, make sure to get vaccinated against COVID, RSV, and flu as early as today.

With flu season typically peaking in January or February, last year El Paso saw an unusual spike in November, according to Daniel Acosta, director of Immunize El Paso. Acosta says getting vaccinated is the most effective preventive measure to the viruses.

"If you are already sick, the key is to stay home. Don't make anyone else sick," says Acosta. He lists symptoms to watch out for, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue, and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

In addition to vaccinations, practicing good hygiene and staying home when feeling sick are crucial steps in preventing the spread of viruses. El Pasoans are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and stay hydrated to maintain overall health.

To make your appointment today, visit immunizeelpaso.org