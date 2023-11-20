Colman Domingo’s time is now

NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo has a commanding physical presence, an expressive face and soulful eyes. But his most limber and powerful tool is his voice. It can go low in a bone-rattling baritone. Or it can rise to the warm, erudite rhythm of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, in “Rustin.” People are finally hearing Domingo. His performance as civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in “Rustin” has made the 53-year-old journeyman actor a favorite for a best-actor Oscar nomination. It’s a deft and dazzlingly leading performance that channels all the complexities of the March on Washington architect. He also plays Mister, the abusive antagonist of “The Color Purple,” in the anticipated holiday release. “Rustin” is streaming now on Netflix.

