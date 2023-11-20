Proposed restoration plan for Duranguito Neighborhood to be presented Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The local non-profit organization, Project Regeneración, is set to present their restoration concept for the Duranguito neighborhood at city council Tuesday.

This comes as city leaders have chosen not to build the controversial Multi-purpose Performing Arts center (MPC) at the location, and, instead, begin soliciting and entertaining letters of interest from buyers for the purchase of the properties.

In 2012, El Pasoans approved the quality-of-life bond to fund the MPC. The city purchased buildings in the neighborhood and relocated all but two of the residents living there.

Project Regeneración said it looks to restore and preserve what they call the historic and residential character of the neighborhood.

"We're going to come up before city council make a call that before they sell the buildings, that they have guidelines and standards and an overall vision, and plan for the community," said David Romo, organizer.

Some of the proposed guidelines include addressing the needs of area residents by adding a grocery

store, more low income housing and community garden. They are also looking to include a Mexican revolution museum, Chinese American heritage center and more.

"It has to be a place that is firmly rooted in what it was, a fronteriza neighborhood, and also that brings in visitors from all over the world," he said.