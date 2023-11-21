2 dead, 2 injured after a DPS pursuit ends in a crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people are dead and two others after a Texas Department of Public Safety pursuit ends in a serious crash, Monday night.

Fire officials were called out after 8:30 p.m. to the crash on the 7000 block of North Loop Dr. not far from Marathon Refinery.

A spokesperson with the DPS said, that a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop in west El Paso but the driver of the KIA sped up. Initiating a pursuit.

They say at one point the trooper lost sight of the vehicle but was able to locate it once again.

At this point the pursuit made its way to the Lower Valley and later the crash occurred.

A total of six people were inside the KIA. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to the hospital. One with serious injuries, the other with minor injuries.

We are working to find out the condition of the other two people in the vehicle.

No word yet if this was a human smuggling attempt.

This is a developing story.