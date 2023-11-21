Iran arrests gunman who opened fire near parliament

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media says police have arrested a gunman who opened fire near the nation’s parliament in central part of the capital, Tehran. The official IRNA news agency said Tuesday police disarmed the man, who was carrying a shotgun. No one was injured. The report did not say when the incident took place. Iran’s parliament held an open session on Tuesday. The gate of the chamber has long been a frequent location for protests over payments to workers, teachers and retirees. In 2017 , the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of the late leader of the country that left dozens dead.

