Jones Family Give Back to El Paso Community with Turkey Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones, along with his brother Alvin, extended a helping hand to the El Paso community earlier today through a turkey drive organized by their A&A All The Way Foundation.

The initiative aimed to ensure that local families have a festive Thanksgiving by providing 225 turkeys.

The turkey giveaway, part of the ongoing efforts of the A&A All The Way Foundation, commenced at Hawkins Elementary School.

While the Jones brothers were not present, their sister represented the foundation during the event.

The drive aligns with the foundation's mission, established in 2020 by Aaron Jones and his brother Alvin Jones Jr., to inspire, educate, and promote unity and diversity across various communities.