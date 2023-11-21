Latest peace talks between Ethiopia’s government and Oromo militants break up without an agreement

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Both sides say the latest round of peace talks between Ethiopia’s federal government and a militant group waging a long-running conflict in the Oromia region have broken up in Tanzania without an agreement. The Oromo Liberation Army says it is fighting for greater determination for the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, who have long claimed being marginalized. The group has been accused of ethnic-based killings and other human rights abuses. The prime minister’s national security advisor blamed the “intransigence” of the OLA for the latest talks’ failure. An OLA statement accused Ethiopia’s government of trying to co-opt its leadership instead of addressing issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.