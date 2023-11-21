Millennial Money: How to set good money examples for kids

examples for kidsSummary: Kids absorb money lessons whether you intend for them to do so or not. They observe your spending decisions, overhear your money talks, get spoiled by grandparents, and wonder why friends have different-looking lives. Your actions and conversations can model positive financial behaviors for all the kids in your life, whether they’re toddlers or teenagers. It helps to solidify your own money values and provide age-appropriate context for why you make certain decisions. You can also involve kids in activities like grocery shopping and vacation planning as ways to practice sticking to a budget.

