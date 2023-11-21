NBA, NHL and MLB unveil a 30-second ad promoting responsible sports betting

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball have joined forces to produce a 30-second ad promoting responsible sports betting. The “Never Know What’s Next” commercial unveiled Tuesday is a coordination of the three leagues, sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics, PENN Entertainment and the National Council on Problem Gambling. The ad’s message is to remind betters to set betting limits and gamble responsibly. It’s set to air during the Cleveland Cavaliers-Philadelphia 76ers in-season tournament game on TNT and on the leagues’ social media channels.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.