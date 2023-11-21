Transgender women have been barred from playing in international women’s cricket
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Transgender women will not be allowed to compete in international women’s cricket. The International Cricket Council says the “new gender eligibility regulation” has been imposed to protect the integrity of women’s cricket and was also made on safety grounds. Under the rules “male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game.” The ICC adds that the regulations will apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.