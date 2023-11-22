El Paso International Airport gears up for busiest Thanksgiving travel season in years

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the holiday season approaches, El Paso International Airport (ELP) anticipates a surge in travelers, with a notable 9 percent increase in passenger traffic year-to-date. Thanksgiving travel season is set to extend until Tuesday, November 28.

The peak travel days for ELP are projected to be Wednesday, November 22, and Monday, November 27, based on scheduled flights and seat availability. To ensure a smooth travel, the airport is providing essential travel tips:

Plan Ahead: Visit TSA.gov to review the prohibited items list and identification requirements. Check FlyELP.com for the airport’s hours of operation, and live wait times.

Arrive Early: Aim to arrive at least two hours before departure, with a maximum of four hours, allowing ample time for queues and ensuring a stress-free experience. Note that the terminal opens at 3:30 a.m., and overnight stays are not permitted.

Parking: Familiarize yourself with parking options and recent changes, including revised fees, updates to Disabled Veteran Parking policies, and the addition of the West Lot, exclusively paid by mobile device.

Picking Up: Use the Cell Phone waiting lot when the short-term lot is full. Park at the corner of American and Piper, and when your guests are ready at the curb, they can call you for a quick and convenient pick-up.

Stay updated on the latest news and announcements from El Paso International Airport by following @FlyELP on Facebook or Instagram.