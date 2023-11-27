Women falls to death down a well shaft hidden below rotting floorboards in a South Carolina home

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 83-year-old woman has died after she fell through rotting floorboards in a century-old South Carolina house and down a well shaft the owner didn’t know was there. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says it took rescuers nearly four hours Sunday to get the women’s body out of the nearly 50-foot deep hole. The coroner says the woman was helping her daughter pack up and move from the house in Salem, which according to property records was built in 1920. Addis declared the death an accident and says he has never seen a death like this in his 31 years as coroner.

