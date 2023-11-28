Amazon launches Q, a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon finally has its answer to ChatGPT. The tech giant said Tuesday it will launch Q — a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence. The announcement was made in Las Vegas at an annual conference the company hosts for its cloud computing service, AWS. Q represents Amazon’s response to rivals who’ve rolled out chatbots that have captured the public’s attention. Amazon says the AI chatbot can do things like synthesize content, streamline day-to-day communications and help employees with tasks like generating blog posts. It said companies can also connect Q to their own data and systems to get a tailored experience that’s more relevant to their business. The technology is currently available for preview.

