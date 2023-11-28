Michael Douglas gets lifetime achievement award at International Film Festival of India in Goa

PANAJI, India (AP) — Veteran Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India. The annual festival held in Goa came to a close on Tuesday. The two-time Academy Award winner said he was “humbled” and with everything going on the world, the festival was “a reminder of the magic of moviemaking.” Douglas said “our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever” today. “Endless Borders,” an Iranian film directed by Abbas Amini, won the Golden Peacock for best film. The international jury was helmed by Indian director Shekhar Kapur.

