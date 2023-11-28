Pope punishes leading critic Cardinal Burke in second action against conservative American prelates

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to take measures to punish Cardinal Raymond Burke, who is one of his highest-ranking critics. Two people briefed on the measures say Francis has decided to revoke Burke’s right to a Vatican apartment and salary. Burke’s secretary says he hasn’t received any notification of the measures. One of the people said Francis had reasoned that Burke was a source of “disunity” in the church. Francis fired the 75-year-old canon lawyer as the Vatican’s high court justice in 2014. He has become one of the most outspoken critics of the pope since then.

