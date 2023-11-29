Israel tells Elon Musk Starlink can only operate in Gaza with its approval

Elon Musk has agreed to operate Starlink in Gaza, only with Israel's approval.

Israeli officials say the Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza strip.

Starlink is a network of thousands of satellites that can provide high-speed Internet across the world.

In late October, Musk said that Starlink would support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza, where telecommunications have been repeatedly cut off as part of Israel’s conflict with the militant group Hamas.

Musk visited Israel on Monday, the visit came as the tech CEO is facing accusations of antisemitism over a post on X. The Starlink deal, along with its contingencies based on Israeli approval of the devices, was announced by Israel. Musk has yet to make a statement on the announcement.