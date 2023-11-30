Eddie Murphy wants ‘Candy Cane Lane’ to put you in the Christmas spirit for years to come

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy fondly remembers watching classic Christmas movies as a child with his family during the holidays. The legendary entertainer is hoping “Candy Cane Lane” — his first holiday film — creates similar memories for others. Reuniting with “Boomerang” director Reginald Hudlin, the Prime Video release follows Chris Carver (Murphy) who’s so obsessed with winning his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest, he unknowingly strikes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who brings the 12 days of Christmas to life. Premiering Friday, the PG film also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, David Alan Grier, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede and Chris Redd.

