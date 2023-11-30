Mexico’s President asks Mexican Senate to allow U.S. military to enter the country for training purposes

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked the Republic's Senate for their approval and authorization to have members of the U.S. military enter the country to give training to members of the Mexican military.

Through an oficio or official letter, the president explains that the U.S. military will participate in an activity called Fortalecer las Capacidades de las Fuerzas Especiales de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional.

This activity will be held from January 23, 2024, through March 21, 2024.

The oficio states the main purpose of this is to: "Foster cooperation with the Armed Forces of the United States of America through the exchange of training, which will allow us to face common threats in the northern hemisphere of the American continent and will strengthen the bilateral military relationship."

A total of 11 military armed men from the U.S. would be training members of the Mexican Secretary of National Defense.

These 11 military men are listed as follows: