Pope says he has acute bronchitis, doctors recommended against travel to avoid change in temperature

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis says he is suffering from acute and infectious bronchitis. He told an audience on Thursday that doctors recommended he cancel his planned visit to Dubai this weekend to avoid the quick changes in temperature that would be involved. Despite the illness, Francis had nine audiences on Thursday, suggesting he was still managing to carry a heavy workload. At the start of one meeting, he quipped: “As you can see, I’m alive.” Francis turns 87 in a few weeks. He had part of one lung removed as a young man. He came down with the flu last week and is on antibiotics.

