Video shows Alabama police officer using stun gun against handcuffed man

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer is on leave after video circulated on social media showing her appearing to shock a handcuffed man with a stun gun. The officer is also seen telling him to shut up after he cries out in pain. The video shows a white female police officer in uniform placing a Black man in handcuffs and leaning him against a car before shocking him. The mayor of Reform and the city’s police chief released a statement Monday saying the officer has been placed on administrative leave. They also have requested a state investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.