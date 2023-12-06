New GOP-favored Georgia congressional map nears passage as the end looms for redistricting session

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia special session to redraw congressional and legislative voting district maps is likely to end Thursday. That is after a House committee on Wednesday advanced a Republican-favored congressional map that targets Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s current district. But challengers are poised to argue in court that Georgia’s Republican-controlled General Assembly violated the federal court order that directed them to produce new maps. The House Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee is sending the congressional map to the full House. The plan passed the state Senate 33-22 on Tuesday. It seeks a wholesale reconfiguration of a suburban Atlanta district now represented by McBath.

