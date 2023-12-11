AAA forecasts record-setting air travel over Christmas and New Year’s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you're flying this Christmas... Expect some crowds at the airport. Triple AAA forecasts record-setting air travel during the Christmas and new year's travel periods.

Airports could see about 7.5 million passengers between Saturday, December 23rd and Monday, January 1st. The roads are also expected to be busy this year. In total, More than 115 million Americans will likely travel over the 10-day period. That's up 2.5 million from last year.

Aixa Diaz from the American Automobile Association says "Nearly 104 million of those people will be driving. Seven-and-a-half million are expected to fly. And then there is a 4 million number, and those are the people who are traveling by other modes: bus, train and cruise." Triple AAA says the fact that Christmas and new year's days are falling on a Monday will likely increase the number of travelers.

This will be the 2nd highest year-end holiday since 2019. "What we're seeing is that travel demand has been off the charts all of 2023, and this holiday season is no different." says Aixa Diaz, American Automobile Association Triple AAA is also expecting this to be the busiest holiday at the airports. Travelers are advised to prepare themselves ahead of time for this busy holiday travel season.

