Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge

LONDON (AP) — A judge has ordered Prince Harry to pay nearly 50,000 pounds or more than $60,000 in legal fees to the Daily Mail publisher for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit. The Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. over an article that said he tried to hide his efforts to retain protection in the U.K. after leaving his role as a working member of the royal family. The judge ruled Friday in the High Court that the publisher can argue the story reflected an “honest opinion” and wasn’t libelous. The trial will be scheduled between May 17 and July 31. The judge’s order for Harry to pay the legal fees came on Monday.

