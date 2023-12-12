Skip to Content
News

El Paso Police unveils their approach to improve transgender and gender-diverse interactions

Pixabay
By
today at 6:21 AM
Published 5:50 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Police is responding to city council's directive from September, asking the department to ensure bias-free interactions.

El Paso Police Department's Chief Peter Pacillas will lead the presentation in today's city council meeting. The department's policy emphasizes fair treatment, eliminating gender as a reason for stops, searches or arrests.

Key points of the presentation include: 

  • Ensuring officers ask about preferred names, gender identity, and pronouns during interactions.
  • Ensuring gender diverse individuals are transported and housed alone whenever possible.
  • During custody transfer, officers are required to inform other officers of any relevant identification information, respecting the individual's preferred or adopted name.

The El Paso Police LGBTQ Policy Committee, featuring associations such as the Borderland Rainbow Center and Sun City Pride, is guiding these improvements.

Full presentation below:

CC_13_-_RESOLUTION_ON_POLICE_POLICIES_AND_PROCEDURES_TO_IMPROVE_TRANSGENDER_AND_GENDER_DIVERSE_INTERACTIONS_final_pdfDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content