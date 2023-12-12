Mermaids wanted, El Paso’s Jungle Reef is hosting a job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's only touch aquarium in hosting a job fair today at the Shoppes at Solana, formerly known as Sunland Park.

Jungle Reef aquarium is seeking to fill roles such as, cashiers, animal keepers, husbandry experts, reptile specialist, and even mermaid performers.

"We're excited to welcome passionate individuals who share our commitment to fostering a captivating and educational experience within our aquatic sanctuary," says Jon Hepworth, Partner at Jungle Reef. "This job fair represents an opportunity for enthusiastic candidates to join a dynamic team dedicated to the preservation and celebration of marine life."

The job fair will include on-site interviews and opportunities for prospective candidates to engage with Jungle Reef's management team.

The fair takes place Tuesday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the job fair or Jungle Reef, click here.