Police and customs seize live animals, horns and ivory in global wildlife trafficking operation

PARIS (AP) — Interpol and the World Customs Organization say they seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 birds in their sweeping annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking. They also confiscated some 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, and rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws and coordinated around 500 arrests worldwide. This year’s Operation Thunder involved 133 countries — the highest participation since its inception in 2017, Interpol said Tuesday. The live animals are destined for the pet trade, egg harvesting or as a source of meat, while the wildlife parts are used for jewelry or rituals.

