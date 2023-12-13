Attacks on referees could kill soccer, top FIFA official Pierluigi Collina says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The attack on a top Turkish referee this week has been described as an example of the “cancer” that threatens to kill soccer. Halil Umut Meler was hospitalized after being attacked by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of a match. He was also kicked by fans who invaded the field. Meler sustained a slight fracture near his eye but has now been discharged from hospital. Koca punched the referee after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. Meler fell to the ground and was also kicked in a melee when fans invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

