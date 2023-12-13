City Council votes for greater transparency surrounding campaign contributions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — El Paso City Council voted to amend several ordinances that seek to require greater transparency surrounding donations or contributions towards City Council members.

Under the new amendments, members of City Council will be required to notify the city of any donations or contributions totaling over $500. This amendment applies to both donations made by individuals and organizations. Council members will also be required to compile annual reports of their contributions and donations.

Donating parties are required to declare their contributions as well if there are scheduled City Council agenda items relating to them.

If violated, consequences for City Council members range from a letter of notification to a recommended removal from office, as well as a fee of up to $500.