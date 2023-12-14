Skip to Content
Planned water service outage will affect some westside residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A planned water service outage will be affecting some westside residents, Thursday, December 14th.

It is all part of an ongoing project to to improve water service reliability, according to El Paso Water.

Ridgecrest residents may not have water service or experience low water pressure.

The outage is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

Water mains and valves will be replaced along Canterbury St.

Water tankers will provide drinking water for residents. They will be located on Hampshire Lane, Norfolk Lane, and Wallington Drive.

Residents are urged to plan and stock water before the planned outage.

