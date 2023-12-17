UTEP graduates look to their future, and reflect on their work up until now

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Over 2,700 students graduated from UTEP this weekend. Some of them told us about what's next, as others reflected on what it took to get to this point in their lives.

Raul Tinajero and Aldo Sanchez are good friends, who both graduated from UTEP with degrees in computer science Sunday. And they told ABC-7, they will continue onto the next chapter together.

"We're both going to the same company, is what it looks like right now. And that's in New York, to industry computer science to write code," said Sanchez.

"It's a little bit surreal once you're here because you don't -- there are some points where you just don't imagine yourself going down this aisle," said Tinajero.

As Tinajero reflected on those moments where he thought he might not make it to where he is now, another graduate reflected on what drove her to get her diploma.

Victoria Rocha received her Kinesiology degree from UTEP's College of Health Sciences. She said that her mother, who was born with a disability, was her inspiration.

"Ever since I was young in middle school, I would always help her. Complications happen. And, you know, I've always seen physical therapists go to her house and help her. And I would always be admired by those that are able to help people like my mom," she said.

Now, Rocha is involved in a research project focusing on Mexican-Americans with Type 2 Diabetes. She's been involved in multiple other projects as well, including published ones, all aiming to help people. And going forward, Rocha said helping people will always be her goal.