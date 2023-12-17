Eastbound I-10 closed at Executive Center Blvd. following crash with “serious injuries”

EDITOR'S NOTE: The first version of the article incorrectly stated it was I-10 westbound that was closed. It is I-10 eastbound.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 eastbound at Executive Center Blvd. is closed following a crash that seriously injured multiple people, according to police and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10, just west of the Executive Center Blvd. exit.

El Paso Police says Special Traffic Investigators are being requested for the crash.

