Eastbound I-10 closed at Executive Center Blvd. following crash with “serious injuries”

KVIA
By
today at 3:57 AM
Published 3:27 AM

EDITOR'S NOTE: The first version of the article incorrectly stated it was I-10 westbound that was closed. It is I-10 eastbound.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I-10 eastbound at Executive Center Blvd. is closed following a crash that seriously injured multiple people, according to police and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10, just west of the Executive Center Blvd. exit.

El Paso Police says Special Traffic Investigators are being requested for the crash.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we are also working to learn how many people were injured, as well as the extent of their injuries.

Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest information as soon as we have it.

Jason McNabb

