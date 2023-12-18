Complaints mount against “I-10 Connect Project”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeowners and other residents living near the Texas Department of Transportation's "I-10 Connect Project" have filed a complaint with the Federal Highway Administration, demanding they ban the use of 18-wheelers from project roads.

People from the San Xavier community, which includes Zavala Elementary School, say the semi-trucks increase noise levels in the area and contribute to pollution.

"It is a safety issue and a nuisance to everyone who uses that part of our highway," Ricardo Leon, San Xavier community resident said. "For us who live next to it and for the children who go to Zavala Elementary, it is also a health hazard and an injustice."

TxDOT says the I-10 Connect Project was designed to allow the Loop 375 Border West Expressway as an alternate route to I-10.